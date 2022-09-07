Father charged with death of daughter appears in court

(BUCHANAN, Co.) Dustin Beechner, the man who allegedly killed his 6-year old daughter Jozlyn, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning.
Last Friday, Beechner was charged for Class A felony on the abuse of a child resulting in death.
Beechner appeared in court via video conference to Judge Keith Marquart at 8:30 A.M. Wednesday morning. The judge said Beechner is on suicide watch.
The judge read Beechner his Miranda rights and the probable cause statement recorded by the St. Joseph Police.
Judge Marquart issued a preliminary hearing for Beechner on September 23 at 11 A.M.
Court documents state Beechner's bail is denied, because the court finds by clear and convincing evidence the defendant is a danger to the community and no conditions of release will secure the community's safety.