Faulkner kicks off statewide campaign to run for Missouri Speaker

(St. Joseph, Mo.) District 10 Missouri State Representative Bill Faulkner has announced he is running for Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, and is getting ready to hit the road on a statewide tour to garner support from fellow house members.
Why he is throwing his hat in the ring? Who is on his mind as he does so?
Faulkner is one proud Pop as he shows off a framed photo of his family, "Now this was taken a couple of years ago, but that's complete. My oldest daughter, she is a web designer and she does a fantastic job, and she works all the time, and my older daughter, she is a Spanish teacher at Northland Christian and she does a great job there. My son, he works as an accountant at Deloitte, and they all have wonderful families. I'm blessed to have the son and daughter-in-law I have, they are great people, and so Rene and I are truly blessed to have the family I have," said Faulkner.
Faulkner has thrown his hat in the ring to run for speaker of the Missouri house and while he says he may be ready for any negativity thrown his way, he says he knows it's tough on families,
"I know what comes with it, I know that they'll be negative things said about me and people won't like me, I understand all that, because you can't make everybody happy, but when someone personally attacks you, your spouse and your family, they take it very personal and so that's the ugly side of politics, and it really keeps people from running because of things like this," said Faulkner.
Nothing is causing Faulkner to back down, not for this leadership position. He has his eyes set on what The Show-Me State could be, and is not settling for the way it is in Jeff City.
"We're in a society now, where if you have different opinions then you take it personally and it's personal attacks, and it shouldn't be that way. It should be a healthy discussion, to find out both sides of the issue," he said.
Faulkner's kids and grandkids remind him, young people have valid things to say and he wants to bring together the generations.
"It's always nice to have the younger generation looking at it from a different direction where you're saying, "Oh now wait a minute. They have a point there. We can't just rule over what they're wanting," said Faulkner.
This Father's Day, "The Mayor" (as they call him in Jeff City) may be kicking off a statewide campaign to run for speaker, but his first stop?
"We're going to stop by and see the kids before I leave," said Faulkner.