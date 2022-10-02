FCC film festival highlights racial injustice

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The First Christian Church kicked off their October Film Festival that aims to bring healthy discussions of the racial injustices that minority groups face to the St. Joseph community.
The two films being shown are "The Hate U Give" and "A Home Called Nebraska"
"We have picked two films to show here during the month of October that we hope will raise awareness and some conversation about the issue of race and what people of color face in our society and maybe what we could do to help and be part of the solution," says Brian Kirk, FCC pastor.
Kirk encourages everyone to take on the responsibility of becoming more educated on this matter and really listen to the experiences of those who suffer the effects of systemic racism.
"The issue of racial injustice is everywhere. Some of us see it, and some of us don't. Some of us don't have to see it, because it doesn't affect us directly, and in a community that the majority of people who live here probably identify as Caucasian, it would be easy to sort of sweep this under the rug. But if you speak to people of color in our community, they'll tell you a different story. It's a different experience for them living here. And so we think it's it's the job of white people, we think, to have these conversations around race, it's not the job of people of color to show us what the solutions are. Because really, racism is our problem. It starts with us," Kirk continues.
Kirk and the rest of the FCC recognize the privilege they have that comes with simply being white in America, and hope to use that privilege to help the BIPOC communities within St. Joseph.
"We also recognize that many of us here at First Christian have a lot of privilege, because either of our color of our skin or socio-economic standing, and we want to be honest about their privilege and say 'we should use that to make St. Joseph a better community, to make it a place that's as welcoming as possible to all people of all diversities,'" says Kirk.
While many who don't directly suffer the effects of racism tend to deny its existence entirely, the truth is that it's real, and it's happening within our own community.
"We don't want to just assume we already know what there is to know. We're gonna just say, 'Well, we're not racist people. We're not bad people.' We're not saying people are bad. We're just saying that racism is a reality in our country that permeates pretty much everything, and sometimes we're just not even aware of it," says Kirk.
"It's sort of the we're like fish that just swim in the waters of racism where we don't even notice. So part of is just educating yourself and being open to talking about it," Kirk continues.
If you missed out on Sunday's showing and discussion, there are three more this month.
The second part of "The Hate U Give" will be shown October 9, and the two showings of "A Home Called Nebraska" will be held October 16 and 23 at the First Christian Church's Fellowship Hall.