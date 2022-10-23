FCC's racial justice film festival comes to a close

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) First Christian Church's Racial Justice Ministry concluded their October racial justice film festival Sunday evening.
The two films shown during the festival were "The Hate U Give" and "A Home Called Nebraska"
The film festival was able to create an open discussion for people to have incredibly deep and sometimes emotional conversations regarding topics of racial inequality.
"It hasn't just been church people here, it's been people from the community and people willing to tell how this is impacting them, not just as an issue that we all just talk about in the news, but how it's affected impacted them personally. How dealing with racism on a daily basis affects their lives," says FCC pastor Brian Kirk.
Having a safe space for discussion regarding race and racial injustice allowed many people to gain a better understanding and awareness for what the BIPOC community here in St. Joseph experiences on a daily basis.
"As a moderator one of the things I did see was a lot of surprise, like, 'well, I didn't know that this happens...I wasn't aware of that happening'. So I think it's just becoming an awareness for them to say, 'I was not aware of that I can be more cognizant of that in the future,'" says Racial Justice Ministry member Tony McGaughy.
Kirk and the rest of the Racial Justice Ministry encourages people to sit down and have conversations with those who are affected by racial injustice, instead of viewing it as a political issue.
"I think what's really been profound about this, as we've heard stories from people, we tend to think, many of us, that this is just an issue. It's a political issue that we debate, but in reality, it's about people. And so hearing people's stories is a way to go that deeper level and say this is about human beings. And so we need to hear their stories," Kirk says.
Many people who aren't directly impacted by racism will tend to deny its existence entirely, which is why it's important to listen to those affected instead of choosing ignorance.
"A lot of times you'll hear people say, 'Well, you don't understand about raising kids because you've never raised kids'. So some people you may not understand about being an African American, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ in the community because you've never been in that experience. So it's important to share their experience and just to get an understanding and maybe find some common ground," says McGaughy.
The Racial Justice Ministry at First Christian Church plans to host another racial justice film festival in the future.