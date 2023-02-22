Federal panel recommends Narcan for over-the-counter availability

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On February 15, Two federal panels of addiction experts recommended FDA approval for over-the-counter Narcan.
Narcan, the naloxone nasal spray used to reverse opioid overdoses, could be widely available by this summer if the Food and Drug Administration chooses to accept the panel's recommendation.
After the FDA advisory panel's recommendation of Narcan being safe to sell over the counter, the drug is likely to be approved in March, but the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force is hoping that the widespread accessibility doesn't inspire a new sense of security for those who use drugs.
"What we don't want to see is this become almost like an enabler for drug addicts or drug users to think, 'Hey, I'll be okay. I can use whatever I want,' because they have Narcan on hand," says Captain Shawn Collie from the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force
Whether you're a concerned family member or friend of someone who struggles with drug abuse, or just someone who wants to be prepared, Buchanan County EMS says it doesn't hurt to have Narcan on hand in case of an emergency.
"If you're the kind of person that would stop and intervene, or help somebody out, or maybe you've got a family member that's at risk, or maybe you worry about a family member that might be at risk. It's worthwhile having around the house," said Buchanan County EMS Director of Field Operations Steve Groshong.
Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and EMS saying that Narcan can be a great tool to have on hand, but it's important to know how to use it.
"Having Narcan around the house, I tell people is a lot like having a fire extinguisher. You can have it around the house, but it doesn't do you any good unless you're trained on how to use it," Groshong said.
"You have to be responsible with it, you have to understand how it's used, how it has to be stored. It cannot be stored in you know, the heat of the summer in a vehicle or the cold winter. That all has effects on it," said Collie. "I would encourage people who believe that they they want to learn how to use it, understand how to use it, and then that they believe they will use it if needed."
For anyone trying to administer Narcan, Collie says the key is to fall back on your training and remain calm.
"Try to stay calm. Make sure you get help on the way, 911, get EMT or first responders on the way, and just keep in mind using Narcan is not going to hurt that person," said Collie. "Hopefully it's going to save a life, or at least keep that person alive until EMT can get there, EMS can get there, and take over."
if you see someone you suspect is suffering from an adverse reaction to a drug or a potential overdose, remove the Narcan from the package, put it into their nostril and push the pump just as you would with any other nasal spray.
While naloxone spray can be purchased in Missouri without a prescription, it is still not yet available over-the-counter.
Talk to your pharmacist if you or someone you know is in need of naloxone.