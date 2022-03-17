Fighting the opioid problem in St. Joe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One crisis that the country and St. Joe area continues to battle is the opioid epidemic. On Wednesday, the U.S. hit a new record high in overdose deaths.
"One of the main factors is the introduction of fentanyl being mixed in with a lot of different drugs. Whether it's meth, cocaine, counterfeit pills," Nancy King with the Buchanan County Opioid Task Force said.
The Buchanan County Opioid Task Force has been working to tackle the problem here locally for a few years now. King says efforts to spread more awareness in the community on the dangers of getting addicted to prescription or street drugs has been their focus, especially helping to educate the younger population.
"When you get a pill from a friend and they're telling you that it's a percocet or that it's a xanax that it's likely a street drug. So it's just a fake pill that has fentanyl mixed in with it. And that it only takes one pill to kill," King said.
The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force works to combat the opioid issue. They discovered through investigations that drug trafficking was becoming more prevalent in St. Joe because of the highway system, coming from Kansas City.
"So by teaming up with the federal agencies, other agencies like Kansas City Police Department, highway patrol, it kind of leads us to other areas where we can try to help in dismantling those organizations or people who are importing the drugs to our area," Capt. Shawn Collie with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force said.
Capt. Collie says they started to see some heroine and fentanyl cases on the rise before the pandemic hit and that technology has proved to be a big driver of the problem.
"What we've noticed is a lot of this has to do with the social media, with the availability by the internet. And you know, a lot of it being done all through today's technology, you can make payments," Capt. Collie said.
He says that one death is too many, so the force will remain an important part of law enforcement in the area.
"When you start seeing six a week or 10 a month, you know, 20 a month throughout northwest Missouri, that obviously is a huge concern and what we consider to be a problem," Capt. Collie said.
Data from the CDC says more than 105,000 people died of drug overdoses from October 2020 to October 2021.