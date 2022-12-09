Final weekend for Shop St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the holidays approaching, this is the final week for shoppers to collect Tickets in the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Shop St. Joseph campaign.
The program is designed to encourage people to do their holiday shopping locally.
One lucky shopper will win a $10,000 dollar grand prize.
There are also several second chance prizes.
The last day to collect tickets will be on Monday.
Numbers will be drawn at the chamber office next Thursday.
Once a ticket has been announced, the winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize.