Fire crews battle morning fire near 12th & Hickory

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Fire Department crews responded to a call of a structure fire early Thursday morning.
A neighbor called to report a structure fire near 12th and Hickory streets, and fire crews were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m.
Fire inspector Bob Blizzard says it was a business that appeared to be vacant. A sign on the front of the building indicates it was a type of car dealership.
Blizzard says nobody was inside so there were no injuries, but the cause of the fire is unknown. He says what they do know is it started on the outside of the building where there was some furniture and a small boat, and then spread to the inside.
