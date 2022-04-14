 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon...

Sustained west winds of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by
frequent gusts of 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Additionally,
relative humidity values will range through the mid 20 percent
range through the afternoon.

This combination of strong winds and moderately dry relative
humidity will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
far east central Kansas and portions of western Missouri. Outdoor
burning of any kind is discouraged as any fire would have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Fire crews battle morning fire near 12th & Hickory

  • Updated
  • 0
12th & Hickory fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Fire Department crews responded to a call of a structure fire early Thursday morning.

A neighbor called to report a structure fire near 12th and Hickory streets, and fire crews were dispatched at about 5:30 a.m.

Fire inspector Bob Blizzard says it was a business that appeared to be vacant. A sign on the front of the building indicates it was a type of car dealership. 

Blizzard says nobody was inside so there were no injuries, but the cause of the fire is unknown. He says what they do know is it started on the outside of the building where there was some furniture and a small boat, and then spread to the inside.

We will add updates to this article as we get more information.

