Fire crews battle structure fire in the area of South 12th and Monterey Streets

St. Joseph Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire Thursday evening around 7 p.m. near south 12th and Monterey.
Battalion Chief Dave Richey says the home was unoccupied and neighbors said that nobody has lived in the house for awhile.
Nobody was found inside the house when fire crews arrived, and Richey believes the house was deemed unsuitable for living.
He says there was also no utility meter connected to the house, so it could not have been an electrical fire--but the cause is not yet determined.
"Yeah, that's pretty much a loss, they burned the roof off of it. So really, there's no roof left. We set up an area to prevent it from spreading to one of the buildings next door, which we were successful in doing that. So it just contained to the original structure," Battalion Chief Dave Richey said.
Richey also wants to remind the public that if you see a fire hose running across a street, do not drive over it. Doing that can damage the hoses and equipment, so you need to turn around or change your route to avoid the hoses.