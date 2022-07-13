Fire damages YMCA playground

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The YMCA children's playground was set on fire Tuesday night.
The YMCA told KQ2 they received a call around 10 p.m. Tuesday that part of the playground was on fire.
"The St. Joseph police and fire departments responded. The fire was contained, and the police are now investigating the incident. We are cooperating with police to support their investigation and are unable to share more information at this time," Paula Oxler, a spokesperson for the YMCA said in a statement. "We are saddened this incident occurred, and are grateful no one was hurt. The playground is a popular place for children and families."
A video of the incident was sent to KQ2 by Joe Lane, who is part-owner of Joe Town and near the area when the incident occurred. The video depicts a fire near the entrance of the playground, damaging a xylophone play piece and trash can.
The St. Joseph Police Department responded to the incident about 12:20 a.m. The fire was extinguished and there was extensive damage to the property upon arrival SJPD said. They filed the case as vandalism. The case is still under investigation.
The YMCA playground is open but with the damaged area blocked off.