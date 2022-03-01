Fire Department urging people to stop open burning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Burning is always illegal during the month of March, but our current dry conditions and strong winds pose an increased risk for fire.
Officials say this activity can easily get out of hand, and can quickly lead to an uncontrolled fire.
Open burning is illegal except for during the months of April and November, between the hours of 8am to 6pm.
“This time of year it’s just, it’s against the rules. Doing it during high winds, things like that it gets away from people walk away thinking it’s out and it’s not. It can cause big problems and lately especially this time of year the winds can kick up so fast,” said Steve Hendrickson, Fire Inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department.
