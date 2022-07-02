Fireworks sales ahead of Independence Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Independence Day is in just two days and that means fireworks sellers are busy.
"We thought this year with different circumstances coming in and out we thought that our bigger stuff wouldn't be as popular. But it's people coming in just the same as they always have looking to put on their big shows," Border War Fireworks manager Colten Joseph said.
Border War Fireworks is open through July 10th or as long as they still have product in stock. And on Saturday afternoon the store saw heavy foot traffic.
"We got a shipment in yesterday just to make sure that we had everything people could ever ask for in stock. Our coupons are doing great right now, people are coming in off the highway trying to come in and get their big shows they're taking out of town and such," Joseph said.
Shoppers were pre-occupied looking for snappers, roman candles, smoke bombs and even the bigger packages.
"Last night, we saw a huge uptake and people coming in. It's been steady throughout the last week, two weeks or so. Everyone's coming in and trying to buy cakes their their smaller cakes, 200 grams or 500 gram cakes have been a huge hit this year. They were coming in and getting their firecrackers roman candles," Joseph said.
Joseph says that Friday was the busiest day of sales compared to last week.
"Relative to last week, yesterday was our biggest day. A ton of foot traffic I mean our carts were just flying in and out of the rack. People were in here all day long starting about three o'clock yesterday," Joseph said.
And he has a suggestion for fireworks safety with your kids as you try to celebrate.
"With sparklers if you're getting metal sparklers we recommend if it's little kids to put like a plastic cup or something over their hand or poke a hole through the bottom of it so they can run the sparkler through there and not burn their hands or whatever," Joseph said.