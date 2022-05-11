First patient receives care at Mosaic Life Care's new cancer center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care had it's first patient receive care at the new Mosaic Life Care Cancer Care on Monday.
The hospital says Tiybet Erlendson received her final radiation treatment for breast cancer.
Tiybet and her husband, Mark, made plans to join their son and move to Kansas City a few months ago, when she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.
The couple quickly found care in California before choosing Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for her treatments, saying they decided on Mosaic Life Care because of the cancer center.
"The doctor and the nurses aren't just doctors and nurses, they are like your friends. They don't only want to talk about your cancer, your treatment, they talk to you like a human. They are willing to listen, and I was never afraid here. I felt safe," Tiybet said.
On Monday, she was able to ring the bell at Mosaic Life Care, signaling the ender of her treatment.