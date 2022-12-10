First responders join forces to help children in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The second annual holiday with a hero took place Saturday.
The event aims to give a Christmas miracle to children in need.
The Northwest Fraternal Order of Police joined forces with IAFF 77, Buchanan County EMS, UMB, Proserv, Herzog, and Walmart to make the holiday magic happen.
The organizations worked together to put on the second annual Holiday with a Hero Event.
“Kind of came together with corporate sponsors. So the FOP, the IAFF, Buchanan County EMS all kind of came together and decided to pool our resources along with many corporate sponsors, we’re able to put this on for the community for the kids in Andrew and Buchanan county,” Vice President of the FOP Brendan McGinnis says.
fFirst responders are used to seeing families in some of their darkest moments, which is why organizations like the Buchanan County EMS, Fraternal Order of Police, and IAFF love spreading joy to families at this event.
“A lot of times we see kids on the worst days of their lives and the families on the worst days of their lives. So, you know, this is kind of a way for us to give back to the community and see them in situations that aren't traumatic situations and build relationships and just show them that we're here for him in more ways than just our jobs,” Local 77 Union president Jimmy Williams says.
Holiday with the Hero aims to give children in need the Christmas they deserve.
“There's a lot of families that are in need. And being able to help the kids is really important so they can have a normal, joyous holiday season,” Herzog Marketing Specialist Kelley Kneib says.
“You know, these kids, a lot of these kids are in situations where you know, they don't see a Christmas whether it be because their grandparents are raising them or their mom and dad fell on some bad times. And you know, if you pour into them kids when they're young, they're gonna grow up, they're gonna be productive members of society and that's what we want,” Williams says.
Holiday with a Hero was able to service over 300 kids and families Saturday and 500 total with this program.