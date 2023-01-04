First transgender woman executed in Missouri Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri carried out the first known U.S. execution of an openly transgender person this evening.
A small group of supporters held a candlelight vigil for Amber McLaughlin earlier Tuesday.
Despite their pleas, the 49-year-old was executed for the 2003 rape and murder of Beverly Guenther.
Only 17 women have been put to death since 1976.
McLaughlin is the first openly transgender inmate to receive the death penalty.
Missouri governor Mike Parson never promised to grant clemency in McLaughlin's case.