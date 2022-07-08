Fish, Luke named teachers of the year

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Northwest Regional Professional Development Center announced the 2022-23 Regional Teachers of the Year.
This year's honorees are Kim Fish, the Spanish instructor with the King City School District, and Rachael Luke, an elementary special education teacher with the Stanberry School District.
Fish has 35 years of teaching experience, with the last three at King City.
Luke has been teaching for eight years, with the past seven at Stanberry.
The Northwest Regional Teacher of the Year award is part of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the department of elementary and secondary education.