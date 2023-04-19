Fit Republic set to host Summer Kickoff event on Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Fit Republic in St. Joseph has announced they will be hosting a summer kickoff event on Saturday April 22nd.
The event runs from 10:00am - 2:00pm and they will have vendors from Titan Nutrition, 1st Phorm and Planet Fitness to help give advice for things such as nutrition and health.
They are also planning on holding 2 Free Workouts at 10:30 am and 11:30 am outside in front of the building.
Fit Republic is holding this event because they say that they appreciate all of the support the community has given them and they want to give back to those who have supported them.
For more information you can call Fit Republic at (816)259-5222.