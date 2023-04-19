 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 145 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
DEKALB                GENTRY                HOLT
NODAWAY               WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, CLARKSDALE,
COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY,
GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE,
MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY,
UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.

Fit Republic set to host Summer Kickoff event on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fit Republic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Fit Republic in St. Joseph has announced they will be hosting a summer kickoff event on Saturday April 22nd.

The event runs from 10:00am - 2:00pm and they will have vendors from Titan Nutrition, 1st Phorm and Planet Fitness to help give advice for things such as nutrition and health.

They are also planning on holding 2 Free Workouts at 10:30 am and 11:30 am outside in front of the building.

Fit Republic is holding this event because they say that they appreciate all of the support the community has given them and they want to give back to those who have supported them.

For more information you can call Fit Republic at (816)259-5222.

