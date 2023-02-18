Five years in the making: KCI unveils new terminal before grand opening

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City International Airport invited 10,000 people to come out and test run the brand new terminal that will be coming to Kansas City.
"It's just been delightful to watch people that are coming into the building and seeing it for the first time, to see that first experience, and see just how happy everyone is with the thoughtfulness and intentionality that was given to this project," said Deputy Director of the Kansas City Aviation Department Justin Meyer.
Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate, one of the partners of the project, says that the nearly 1.1 million square-foot facility was designed with the passenger's most desirable experience at heart.
"We wanted to have this new terminal represent the best of Kansas City, so we went out and did a series of design meetings all throughout the community to get feedback from citizens on what they like and what they would like to see in this new terminal," said Edgemoor Senior Managing Director Geoffrey Stricker. "The fountains that you see is the City of Fountains, the rich artwork from local artists, the Variety KC play area that's inclusive for children of all abilities. We really wanted to make this the best of Kansas City."
Many attendees of the open house, including 39-year veteran Trans World Airlines worker Georgia Gerardy, are sharing their excitement for the new terminal.
"Brings back memories," said Gerardy. "To me it seems easier to get around...and room-ier. It's nice."
Of course, there are many new amenities in design elements coming with a new terminal.
"The gate areas are so much larger, there's so much more seating, we have three times as many toilet fixtures than we do in the existing facilities." said Meyer.
And while many have expressed concern for the longer walking distances due to the nature of having a larger facility, Meyer says that it should be nothing to stress about. "I don't think it's going to be an issue. I don't think passengers will have to arrive earlier than they typically do to be able to catch flights."
Other features include a 6,200-space parking structure adjacent to the terminal building, a multitude of shops and restaurants, and artwork by local artists throughout the terminal.
Kansas City International officials sharing their delight for the trajectory that Kansas City and the airport have going forward.
"Kansas City's got a lot of stuff going on right now. A lot of exciting things, be it the NFL draft or the FIFA World Cup. Both are just delightful, exciting projects for us and to be opening in time for all of that, I think really just helps put the put a catalyst to Kansas City's growth and the region's growth," said Meyer.
While the $1.5 billion project officially broke ground in March of 2019, design and construction efforts for the New Terminal began back in 2018. Stricker says that seeing everyone's reactions at the open house on Saturday has made the last five years worth it.
"After five years, it's a wonderful feeling. As I look around, and I see people with smiles and in awe and wonderment of what we've brought to life, it's just a great feeling to see all the hard work come to fruition," said Stricker. "All the passengers are the people who are here today experiencing what I've seen grow over the last five years."
The terminal is slated to open February 28.
If you were unable to attend the open house, the virtual tour can be accessed by clicking here.