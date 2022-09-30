Floridians capture devastation of Ian

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Videos continue to pour in from people across Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday.
Posting scenes of flooded roads and destroyed houses all over social media.
Florida residents continue to document the disaster of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida Wednesday.
Floridians own videos showing the wrath of Ian.
Cars submerged in water homes flooded and destroyed.
Cities like Fort Myers were consumed by the hurricane.
Today Florida residents woke up to receded waters showing the true devastation of what hurricane left behind.
Ian powered up to hurricane status again as it moved over the Atlantic taking aim at South Carolina.
Its governor also declared a state of emergency.