Flu cases in Missouri increase from 2021

(St. Joseph, Mo) The number of positive COVID-19 cases is down tremendously in comparison to this time last year while flu cases are increasing dramatically.
By this point last year, the were less tan 700 reported influenza cases in the state of Missouri, according to the Missouri Health Department.
So far in 2022 there has been nearly 25,000 confirmed cases.
This has health professionals looking at COVID and the transition out of quarantine as the cause for these numbers.
Sarah Sass, a Pediatric nurse practitioner at Peacock Pediatrics says, "Kids are going back to school, there's less mask wearing going on, people are being less diligent about washing their hands, avoiding crowds, and staying home when they're sick."
As the cautious procedures that people took during the height of the pandemic are going away, it's inevitable that the number of influenza cases will continue to rise.
There are many preventative measures you can take to avoid the flu though.
Washing your hands, staying at home when ill, not sharing drinks, and getting the flu vaccine are all basic steps you can take.