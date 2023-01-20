Flu, Covid-19 and RSV are all trending down for the first time in months

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&