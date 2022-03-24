Food banks feeling impact of rising food costs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gas isn't the only thing costing you more money right now, inflation has increased food prices as well.
The USDA says this year grocery store food prices are predicted to rise between 2 and 3 percent and even more for restaurants.
So food banks are feeling the impacts of inflation too.
"Even just looking at these last six months, compared to the previous six months, we're seeing about a 10% increase in food and transportation costs," CEO of Second Harvest Community Food Bank Chad Higdon said.
Second Harvest Community Food Bank gets food from donations, manufacturers, restaurants, food drives and more. But, the rising cost of food right now makes it difficult for them to meet community needs.
"So we're still seeing high volume of families that are that are coming to our mobile food pantries that really are looking for that additional support. But we're trying to figure out now how to really respond with with less resources and more expenses to really get to meet the need," Higdon said.
CEO Chad Higdon says adapting to this problem is possible, but difficult because of uncertainty how long these price hikes will last.
"We are having to be more mindful of what we have available and the number of people that are coming through asking for that support. So you know, we are having to make changes and do things a little bit different," Higdon said.
Higdon says they plan for worst case scenarios. But if anyone in the community is able to donate, he says it would help their efforts to support people struggling to afford food right now.
"We always ask for, you know, shelf stable items are the most easily to receive and distribute. And honestly, a lot of times what's hardest to get is protein. and it's a lot of times it's the most expensive part of your diet. And, you know, there is a lot of opportunities for us around nutritious protein to source that at no cost. So, you know, a lot of times that's that's extremely helpful," Higdon said.
Second Harvest also just started their annual fund campaign. a generous donor made $50,000 matching gift, so any donations made up to $50,000 will be matched dollar for dollar.