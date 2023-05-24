Food rescue fuels local food pantry

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- There's a new bi-partisan proposal to change how food is labeled with expiration and best by dates, and it's aimed at reducing the massive amount of food wasted every day in the US. According to the FDA, 30-40% of all food in the US is thrown away -- that's the equivalent of $218-billion worth of food.
Food safety advocates say there are currently no federal standards for "sell-by," "use-by," or "best-by" dates and that needs to change.
Local Second Harvest Community Food Bank officials say they are grateful to corporate sponsors who rescue food and donate it locally.
"Last year we received about $2.1 Million pounds of food from food rescue items," said Mackenzie Osborn, Communications Dir. at Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
The food bank is happy to connect local stores including, Price Chopper, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target and Hy-Vee with partner agency pantries to eliminate the St. Joseph office from being the middle man.
Non-perishable food is accepted up to two years after their sell-by date.
You can donate perishable items by dropping them off at Second Harvest on Douglas Street, items such as dairy products need to be labeled by the manufacturer, and unopened.