FOP encourages citizens to vote yes on upcoming police sales tax

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday, voters will be deciding on a sales tax with the purpose of funding the police.
The 20-year, half-cent sales tax will directly impact the St. Joseph Police Department in both recruitment and salaries.
The tax is estimated to generate approximately $5.5 billion annually.
"The most immediate bang for your buck will be in the patrol division, which is what directly impacts us," says Brendan McGinnis, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 Vice President.
In August, members of the Fraternal Order of Police in St. Joe protested outside of City Hall over staffing and payroll issues.
"It will instantly help our recruitment, the salary goes to $49,000," said McGinnis. "If this tax passes, over the next two years, the new starting salary for a police officer will be just under $52,000, which is a huge incentive considering Kansas City starting out at $56,000. That puts us competitive."
McGinnis shared 110 commissioned officers are working in the department with 20 open positions. Adding there are less than 50 in the patrol and need 70.
The biggest concern for McGinnis is the number of patrol officers working per shift. He said the department is working at half strength.
"All of those people that are hired will go to patrol, which is really the backbone of the department," McGinnis explained. "So those are the people that come to your house when you call 911 or the non emergency line. So all those people immediately make an impact for a patrol division and for the community."
Along with insuring better pay and more patrol officers on the street, the sales tax will help the department stay competitive with surrounding agencies.
"We've always said we need to be competitive with surrounding agencies. It provides incentives for education, for collateral duties for extra duties that officers have done for this community because it's the right thing. But now, we're just gonna compensate them for it, which is huge. And those types of things draw officers to this community,: McGinnis said.
McGinnis is concerned about asking citizens to pay more in taxes, he wants to remind voters why this tax is so important.
"My three years, and being in this position every year, it's been a fight," McGinnis said "This will give the police officers, men and women, at least 20 years to breathe, where the community won't have to discuss this again, the officers won't have to discuss this again and the council wont have to discuss this again."
In the weeks leading up to the election, McGinnis has seen a lot of support from the community and is confident the proposition will pass.
On Tuesday, November 8, the polls will open at 6 A.M.