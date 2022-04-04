Former Braymer teacher facing multiple sexual abuse charges

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A former Missouri teacher at Braymer High School has been charged with multiple sexual crimes involving students.
According to court documents, Zachary Douglas, 29, was charged on March 30 with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, four counts of sexual contact with a student, one count of furnishing pornographic material, and one count of first-degree sexual misconduct.
Douglas was also charged on March 25 with first-degree sexual misconduct, four counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor, and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
The new charges are connected to alleged incidents that took place from August 2021 to October 2021. The previous incidents allegedly took place between July 2021 and March 2022.
Douglas is scheduled to appear in court on April 7.