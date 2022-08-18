Former CFO of Trump Org pleads guilty for his role in tax fraud scheme and agrees to testify against company

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a 15-year-long tax fraud scheme, and as part of the deal he has agreed to testify against former President Donald Trump's real estate company at trial.
In court Thursday, Weisselberg said, "Yes, your honor" when asked if he was pleading guilty of his own choice.
Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 felonies and admitted he failed to pay taxes on $1.7 million in income, including luxury perks, such as rent and utilities for a Manhattan apartment, leases for a pair of Mercedes-Benz cars and private school tuition for his grandchildren.
He admitted to concealing those benefits from his accountant to under-report his income and knowingly omitting the income from his personal tax returns.
Weisselberg answered a series of specific questions about the scheme from the judge in a hushed and barely audible tone, saying "Yes, your honor" repeatedly.
As part of the deal, he will pay nearly $2 million in back taxes, interest and penalties and waive any right to appeal.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.