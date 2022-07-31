Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament

(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town.
"$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
The St. Joseph Country Club held it's Celebrity Golf Classic to help raise money for six local area high schools to go towards their athletic departments. And the celebrities in this charity tournament included Chiefs alumni like Neil Smith, Christian Okoye and Art Still
"It was a great privilege, you know, being part of that. These are great positive kids and all that I think will make make a world of difference in our community," former Chiefs player Art Still said.
More than 20 former players were paired into groups to play with golfers representing local businesses. The tournament raised $60,000 dollars--giving each school $10,000.
"That's what his was about, you know, giving back to the community, making sure you have an opportunity to help the kids within the local community," former Chiefs player Neil Smith said.
The local high schools are Benton, Central, Lafayette, Savannah, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond.
"Doing something, for children for charity is our duty in life. Because anytime that you achieve any any level of success, somebody helped you," Okoye said.
A special guest also came on Saturday. He's a legendary college football coach and he's from St. Joseph. You might recognize him as Bill Snyder.
"This is for a good cause to raise funds for the local school system here. And anything I can do to help in that regard, I want to do," retired college football coach Bill Snyder said.
The Lafayette High School alum spoke to everyone at the awards ceremony after the tournament finished. Coach Snyder says he's grateful for any chance to visit his hometown and support a cause that benefits young athletes.
sot: I think athletics as significant as it is, carry such a substantial support base. But the significant thing is the values that it helps teach and create for young people that are invested in those programs," Snyder said.