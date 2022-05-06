Former KQ2 meteorologist sees Andover tornado first-hand

(ANDOVER, Kan.) -- Even though the Wichita area had been on high alert for severe weather, seeing an actual tornado on the ground was quite a jolt for many who live there.
Former KQ2 meteorologist Ronelle Williams lives in Andover, Kansas, right where the EF-3 tornado touched down on Friday, April 29.
"Lo and behold, as soon as I looked out my window to the east, some of the buildings were blocking the tornado but I could see the top of the cone," Williams said.
Williams had been taking a nap, getting ready to go into his Wichita television station for an overnight shift. Even though he is a trained meteorologist, Williams said it was the first tornado he had ever seen in person.
"It felt like a dream because just after waking up," Williams said. "I have dreams like that all the time where I'm at home and my phone goes off or the winds pick up outside and I look out the door and I see a tornado. This was actually happening."
The tornado stayed on the ground for about 20 minutes. It destroyed a grade school and a YMCA. Williams' apartment complex avoided a direct hit, but not by much.
"There was debris everywhere. Plenty of pieces of wood with nails in them," he said. "The neighborhood right behind my complex, that's where a lot of the homes were completely destroyed. If the tornado had shifted to the west just a little bit, that could have been really bad."
Williams is often on television preaching safety during severe weather. Now he knows first-hand how important that information can be.
"I hope a lot of the people there know to get into an interior room in their apartment. If they didn't know that and this strong tornado rolls through, with an apartment complex, it could have been really bad for us."
Friday's tornado comes almost 31 years to the day after a supercell weather system moved across the southern plains, dropping another tornado in Andover.