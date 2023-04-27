Former SJPD officer, Buchanan County Deputy plead guilty to wire fraud scheme

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A former St. Joseph police officer and his wife, a former Buchanan County sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme in federal court.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Hardin, 47, and Sarah Hardin, 43, pleaded guilty in separate appearances to multiple counts of wire fraud.
The DOJ stating in a news release, "Michael Hardin, a former officer with the St. Joseph Police Department, was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Northwest Missouri Lodge #3 for approximately 10 years, until January 2020. Sarah Hardin, formerly a deputy with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, was the treasurer of the lodge for approximately 10 years, until January 2020. The lodge, headquartered in St. Joseph, is a fraternity of approximately 300 law enforcement officers from police departments in nine northwest Missouri counties."
Sarah admitted that she made hundreds of personal purchases with the lodge's debit card while serving as treasurer, which total at lease $77,342. That's according to the government's financial analysis.
The analysis also concluded an addition $22,484 in unauthorized purchases were made between 2015 and 2019. Sarah also admitted that the purchases were made at Menards, Party City, HyVee, Walmart, and Sam's Club for personal items.
Michael admitted to using the debit card for payments in 2017 to Hampton Inn and Life Lock Advantage.
The government's analysis concluded that during Michael's time as lodge president, he conducted transactions that totaled between $6,500 and $15,000.
The Justice Department stated that under the terms of their plea agreements, the Hardins must pay a money judgment in an amount determined by the court.
Additionally, "Under federal statutes, the Hardins are each subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of three counts of wire fraud. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office."