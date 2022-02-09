Former south side business owner sentenced to prison

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A former south side business was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Scott Rowland, the former operator of Archie’s Restaurant located on Hyde Park Ave, was sentenced to seven years for violating his probation.

On Tuesday, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Bachman presented evidence to Judge Patrick K. Robb that Rowland had presented multiple bad checks to area businesses with the intent to defraud.

According to a press release, Rowland presented a check for almost $1,200 worth of food supplies to Graves Food Service in September 2021 and Rowland stopped payment on the check.

When confronted by the company, Rowland promised to pay but never did before the case was sent in for prosecution.

A witness testified that two checks were presented by Rowland to Clayton Paper and Distribution in October 2021.

Both checks were returned due to insufficient funds and payments were never made.

Rowland was able to testify and advised that the business had started to suffer in September 2021 after he wrote a check to an employee that did not clear.

As KQ2 previously reported, former workers of Archie’s stood outside the restaurant in November 2021 demanding the owner pay up.

Rowland was placed on felony probation in April 2019 after pleading guilty to felony stealing from Applebee’s where he had been employed as a manager.

The Buchanan County Prosecutor had received numerous complaints about Rowland and that the community would be better served if he was no longer free to victimize more individuals and businesses.

Judge Patrick Robb agreed and ordered Rowland’s sentence to begin immediately.