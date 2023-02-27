 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this
morning to 20.3 feet. It will then fall below flood stage
this afternoon to 19.3 feet by this evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former State Senator, Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner remembered

  • 0
Sidney Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former Missouri State Senator and Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner, Sidney Johnson, died on Friday at the age of 80.

Johnson served as the Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner from 1983 to 1990. He was then elected into the Missouri State Senate, representing District 34.

During his 12-year tenure as a state legislature, Johnson served as Assistant Majority Leader and chaired seven committees.

Former Buchanan County Clerk and Missouri State Representative Pat Conway said Johnson was "a great gentleman" and "did all he could to improve Buchanan County."

Conway added that Johnson was instrumental in helping with legislation to get the Convention and Visitors Bureau started. 

Johnson helped establish a bond between the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County that continues on today, Conway said.

