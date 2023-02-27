Former State Senator, Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner remembered

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Former Missouri State Senator and Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner, Sidney Johnson, died on Friday at the age of 80.
Johnson served as the Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner from 1983 to 1990. He was then elected into the Missouri State Senate, representing District 34.
During his 12-year tenure as a state legislature, Johnson served as Assistant Majority Leader and chaired seven committees.
Former Buchanan County Clerk and Missouri State Representative Pat Conway said Johnson was "a great gentleman" and "did all he could to improve Buchanan County."
Conway added that Johnson was instrumental in helping with legislation to get the Convention and Visitors Bureau started.
Johnson helped establish a bond between the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County that continues on today, Conway said.