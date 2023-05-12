Former US Marine fulfilling his mission in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In January, the Veterans Administration made the unprecedented decision to allow all US veterans (more than 18 million servicemen and women) access to emergency behavioral crisis care anywhere in their communities, and to do it for free.
No longer do veterans have to wait on a VA appointment to receive treatment, or feel uncomfortable accessing mental healthcare services in a military-like setting. All of a sudden, a door opened for local veterans that had previously been closed, and a St. Joseph therapist is grateful to fulfill the mission given to him long ago.
"I kind of had to work through some of the the issues that I had as a veteran myself," said former US Marine and owner of Fisher Counseling, in St. Joseph.
For Fisher, the battle hasn't ended. When he made the eternal and collective commitment to the US Marine Corps, he pledged loyalty to his fellow marines he's fought alongside, "Semper Fi". It means "always faithful" in Latin, and no one understands the depths of despair quite like a fellow soldier.
"When I first came home, I wasn't able to get services for X, Y, or Z, I didn't fit into whatever the criteria were. I think mostly because I was "too young" is what one provider told me.," said Fisher.
Fisher's struggle to adjust to civilian life was less than light-hearted, and similar to many US veterans, seeking help was an uncomfortable step; almost unnatural.
Aaron Samuels was one of those fellow Marines, he took his last ride in 2017 and left behind a new wife Stephanie, and a baby boy.
"You know for a long time, every time I went to the VA I'd go to Leavenworth or the clinic in town, and I felt like I was going back on base in my own way," said Fisher.
It was similar to his next jump into a behavioral therapy career, "I talk about you know being a marine and a therapist it's really a dechotomous situation," said Fisher.
When Fisher began his practice it was well before 2023 when the VA announced free suicide-crisis care options and created a program where local, civilian therapists could provide care on behalf of the VA, "It's opened the floodgates, I think it has also kind of changed the setting of the VA," said Fisher.
"I'm now providing services thru Veteran Community Care because the VA is experiencing the same thing the rest of the world is experiencing...not enough providers to be able to keep up with the constant need we have, so it allows businesses such as mine to provide those services for the VA.
For the Samuels family, it was too late, but Fisher says that now there is hope.
"It's not the VA when you come into Fisher counseling, but it is still a VA service and I think that's a cool experience for a lot of individuals and kind of psychologically stimulating....for a long time being in the military, everything was the military, and now you're a civilian and you don't feel that way when you got out, and went to the VA, but now you are when you're coming to Fisher Counseling for a VA service," said Fisher.
His service goes beyond words that are spoken, it's living warrior-hood side-by-side daily.
"And being a veteran, I enjoy seeing all these veterans come in and get the care that they need, and I'm really able to ensure that we're getting the proper clinical setting for each one of them, so it's been kind of fun and rewarding it's been really wonderful to watch their growth and actually work with the population and ya know some of these individuals wouldn't be able to afford counseling without the VA actually sponsoring that, so that's been really wonderful to be able to help them as well," said Fisher.