 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM CDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Foster elected SJSD Board of Education president

  • Updated
  • 0
Foster takes seat of President

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Board of Education elected a new president and vice-president during its reorganization meeting on Monday.

The Board voted unanimously to elect David Foster as president and LaTonya Williams as vice-president. 

“Well, it means a lot. We're both extremely excited about the future of the St. Joseph School District. And we got a great team to work with. And we all bring something different to the table. And I think we're all very enthusiastic about it,” said Foster.

In a press release, Williams said “I do not take lightly serving in a leadership position on the Board of Education. I am excited about this new role and I am optimistic about the future of our school district.”

Two new board members, Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller, were also sworn in on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you