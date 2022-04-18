Foster elected SJSD Board of Education president

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Board of Education elected a new president and vice-president during its reorganization meeting on Monday.
The Board voted unanimously to elect David Foster as president and LaTonya Williams as vice-president.
“Well, it means a lot. We're both extremely excited about the future of the St. Joseph School District. And we got a great team to work with. And we all bring something different to the table. And I think we're all very enthusiastic about it,” said Foster.
In a press release, Williams said “I do not take lightly serving in a leadership position on the Board of Education. I am excited about this new role and I am optimistic about the future of our school district.”
Two new board members, Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller, were also sworn in on Monday.