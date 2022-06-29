Fourth fatality reported after train derailment

(MENDON, Mo.) A fourth person is dead after Monday's deadly Amtrak train derailment.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted an update on social media that a passenger died while at a hospital.
Amtrak officials said several passenger cars derailed after the train hit a dump truck near Mendon.
Highway troopers report two people aboard the train, and the truck driver have died and authorities said a fourth victim passed away Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials say about 150 people were transported to 10 area hospitals with injuries that range from minor to serious.
NTSB investigators arrived at the scene Tuesday and explained the scene and how that particular crossing is set up.
"So this was a passive brick grade crossing. There are active crossings and passive crossings. What makes this a passive crossing is there was a stop sign and crossbucks. There were no arms, there were no warning lights, there were no bells. Those are active crossings. In Missouri, there are 3,500 passive crossings. It's about half of their crossings,” Jennifer Homendy from the National Transportation Safety Board said.
Homendy also said the United States has about 130,000 passive railroad crossings and that it would cost about $400,000 to make this one an active crossing.