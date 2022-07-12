Friends of Krug Park repaints trash cans, holds design contest

Friends of Krug Park is adding some creativity to the anti-litter movement in town.
The group will be repainting all the trash cans in the park throughout July with the help of Youth Alliance.
To help them look even better, Friends of Krug Park is a holding a contest to help design a decal to go on the trash cans to encourage people to throw their trash away.
The design must fit into a 12 by 15 inch space, must be a solid color to go against a bright background, relay a message about not littering, and must include the word friend or friends.
“We felt that everything in the park should be just as beautiful as the park. And we feel very strongly that we want to limit the litter that clutters up the park. We want to paint all the trash cans in the park so that they are more appealing to people to use their reminder of people to use them rather than throwing things on the on the ground,” said Terry Turbak, Founder of Friends of Krug Park.
The contest will run through the month of July, with the winning design announced on Friend’s of Krug Park’s Facebook Page at the beginning of August.
To submit a design, email to attachment to friendsofkrugpark@gmail.com.