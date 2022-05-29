Fun at Big Lake for Memorial Weekend

(BIG LAKE, Mo.) Millions of Americans hit the road or flew to their destination for their Memorial Day Weekend, but lots of families in northwest Missouri took a short trip to Big Lake to celebrate.
"We do it every weekend. We just have a good time. We have two sons that are veterans. We honor them," John McKay and Jim Danbury said.
The Danbury's are one group that goes to Big Lake every weekend. Campers, cookouts, boats, jet skis, swimming and golf carts, that they and dozens of other people brought with them or enjoyed at the lake.
"Yeah, we got it all, the kids all ride golf carts, four wheelers, the whole works. And they go tubing and wakeboard they all have a good time we just sit back and watch them. And we got a pontoon boat on the other side we've taken for rides and we got a lily pad we hook up to the buoy they play on that, jump in the water. Everybody has a good time," McKay and Danbury said.
And on the topic of cookouts, Memorial Weekend is one of a few in the summer time where people make it a point to grill some barbecue.
"I'm making pulled pork. The other two guys that we're with are making ribs and so we're gonna have some ribs and pulled pork and do that tonight. Last night we had a seafood night we had fish and shrimp and all that goodness. We got some potatoes going. One of us has green beans going. We're going to make some jalapeno poppers here in a bit on the griddle," Isaac Miller said.
He's from Oregon, Missouri, close to the lake. He came out with family and friends on Thursday.
"Saturday I got a really bad sunburn and, you know, we just we play some cornhole and do that sort of thing. We just kind of hang out and do nothing, that's the perks of getting away," Miller said.
The whole point of going out is just having family fun, especially for kids to enjoy the extended weekend that also signals the beginning of summer.
"They've been four wheeling, wakeboarding, tubing, they all have a blast up here. They have real good time. That's what we do, let the kids have a good time. It's all about the kids," McKay and Danbury said.
And Miller adds that this time last year the lake was in decent shape since there have been construction and improvements made from the flood a few years ago.