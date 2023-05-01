Gabe Edgar pleads guilty to DWI misdemeanor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar is bringing his case to a close having pled guilty on Thursday, April 27 for the DWI charges brought against him in March.
The case is now in final disposition. Edgar's attorney Jim Nadolski tells us that Edgar has accepted a suspended imposition of sentence where he will face two years of probation.
If the SIS is successfully completed, then the charges will remain off of his record and he will not have to do any jail time.
"Mr. Edgar took full responsibility for this. There was never any incident where he said, 'I'm not guilty of this,'" said Nadolski. "He wanted to get the right thing done and do the plea and be able to get all this behind him, and of course, was very apologetic to everybody that that he was involved in related to what happened that night."
Edgar was pulled over on the evening of March 26 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after drinking alcohol while watching college basketball.