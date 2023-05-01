 Skip to main content
Gabe Edgar pleads guilty to DWI misdemeanor

Dr. Gabe Edgar

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar is  bringing his case to a close having pled guilty on Thursday, April 27 for the DWI charges brought against him in March.

The case is now in final disposition. Edgar's attorney Jim Nadolski tells us that Edgar has accepted a suspended imposition of sentence where he will face two years of probation.

If the SIS is successfully completed, then the charges will remain off of his record and he will not have to do any jail time.

"Mr. Edgar took full responsibility for this. There was never any incident where he said, 'I'm not guilty of this,'" said Nadolski. "He wanted to get the right thing done and do the plea and be able to get all this behind him, and of course, was very apologetic to everybody that that he was involved in related to what happened that night."

Edgar was pulled over on the evening of March 26 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol after drinking alcohol while watching college basketball. 

He was given a field sobriety test and agreed to a voluntary blood draw to determine blood alcohol content. Results showed that Edgar was over the legal limit.
 
Edgar's hearing was initially set for May 22, but Nadolski said that they took the earlier guilty plea to "get this done, and get it behind him. Not so much for his sake, but for the community and for the school board."

