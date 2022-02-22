Gaddie announces campaign for Circuit Court judge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph attorney Chad Gaddie has announced his intentions to run for an associate circuit judge position.
Gaddie has more than two decades of experience practicing law in St. Joseph. In the past he has been an assistant prosecuting attorney and defense attorney in private practice. In 2018 was appointed as attorney of record for Buchanan County.
Gaddie is running for the Division 5 court, where Keith Marquart has been an associate judge for more than 20 years. Marquart is not running for reelection.
Gaddie says his wide experience in local law would be an asset should he be elected to the bench.
"Judges have to follow the rules and they have to be fair and impartial but I think judges also need to be a reflection of their communities," Gaddie said. "Candidly, Buchanan County is tired of crime. I think a judge should take that into account when handling criminal matters."
Gaddie added that while Division 5 handles cases involving serious felony infractions, it also handles some misdemeanor cases where if they are handled appropriately, those coming to court may not reoffend time and time again.