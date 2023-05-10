Gap in behavioral health services perplexes local providers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "101 people had accessed the Behavioral Health Urgent care in the first 18 days," said Jen Gentry of Family Guidance Center in St Joseph.
101 people in the first 18 days.
We could begin and end the story right there.
Those on the front lines say the clinic is a ray of hope, but the reality is if you are not in an emergency situation, yet are still struggling, and reach out for help, it can be a long, excruciating wait time.
"It takes a lot to get somebody to the point of saying, "I think I really need some help here." So, we already know this person is struggling, so then when you hear that number 8-12 weeks of wait time to see someone, you know that person is going to continue to struggle," said Gentry.
Many ask is the local system broken? Small business owner and therapist Drew Fisher says yes. Since graduating and beginning his solo business 7 years ago, he has seen a perfect storm brewing.
"In the State of Missouri, we're not allowed to bill insurance for the 'provisionally licensed', so we're able to allow people to get in by paying cash to these individuals, but it's really hard for them because their employer is already paying their premium, or they're on a family plan," Fisher said.
Gentry says there is another problem as well. When practitioners are recruited to Northwest Missouri, they can't get get their practices insured.
"I will tell you, if you asked the insurance companies many of them would say that they would not panel another licensed clinical social worker, because the area is flooded with providers. Yet, that's not what we're seeing. We're seeing a great deal of need, and all of the providers are filled up, and that makes it really challenging," said Gentry.
"So that's created a population of psychiatry nurse practitioners, as well, unfortunately they can't prescribe any medication without a psychiatrist consultation on a bi-weekly basis, and really if you're prescribing medication they want to have a psychiatrist, and there is a lot of other regulations, like I think a psychiatrist needs to be within 75 minutes or 75 miles-somewhere along those lines, so that creates a lot of barriers, and you know a small business like myself, I want to hire a nurse practitioner but I also have to hire a psychiatrist as well, and that's like winning the lottery...to get a psychiatrist to oversee the nurse practitioner, so it creates a lot of barriers for providers who are trying to provide a service to our community," said Fisher.
Gentry and Fisher agree there is not any one agency or person who has the corner market on helping people in St. Joe, it really does take a village.