Gas price average falls below $3 per gallon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri gas price average is under $3 per gallon.
Drivers in Missouri are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country.
"We went through 317 consecutive days with prices over $3 a gallon. We're now below that well below $3 a gallon, and we are actually cheaper right now than we were this time last year," says Don Redman with AAA Public Affairs.
AAA officials citing low crude oil prices as the cause of this dramatic drop in prices at the pumps.
"Crude oil is right now selling roughly for about $70, $71 a-barrel which is cheaper than we've seen most of the year," Redman informs.
Many St. Joseph community members are celebrating these low prices as they come just in time for holiday shopping and travel.
"I hope everyone enjoys the very low prices. People can save a lot of money, have some extra Christmas money. They can travel further to see their family," says gas station customer Robert Barnes.
Officials saying prices are expected to continue dropping throughout the winter season.
"We could potentially be looking at $2.50 a-gallon by the time we get to Christmas. I expect there might be a pause right around Christmas week on gasoline prices just because of the uptick and people traveling for the holidays, but I think that'll resume," Redman says.
While prices have been consistently decreasing for a while now, AAA is saying that this won't last forever and to enjoy it while you can.
"We are in a very atypical period. I mean, these past three years, it's been very different. And it's hard to say, 'this is the trend and that's what the trends are gonna be,' because things can change," says Redman.
"We're seeing a continued depletion in our supply of oil. At what point will that catch up with us at the pump?" Redman continues.
According to AAA, the average price-per-gallon in St. Joseph is $2.80.