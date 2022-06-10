Gas prices affecting some city operations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Statewide gas prices in Missouri are now up to $4.55 for a gallon.
That's a new record high, according to AAA.
It's a quarter higher than just a week ago and $1.80 higher than last year at this time.
Those higher prices are having an effect on the city's streets program.
The superintendent says the city put in a big cushion in the budget for gas, but with prices as high as they've gotten, it will all get spent.
They add that budget constraints have started to affect their operations.
"We're telling everybody, anytime you are sitting, shut the equipment off. Even if you are jumping out to grab a tool and jumping back in, shut it off. We don't want any unnecessary idling. We've looked at ways to reduce the amount of equipment we have to have on the job site, which isn't as easy as it might sound, because usually if we have something out there we need it. But it has made a difference,” Keven Schneider, Superintendent of Streets and Infrastructure said.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.97, which is 26 cents more compared to this day last week.
Drivers in Missouri are paying the fifth lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA.