Gas prices and inflation rates drop

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Economic relief may be on the horizon.
A key measure of consumer prices slowed down in October, according to a report from the Commerce Department released Thursday.
It's a sign that inflation may be cooling and that's good news for your wallet.
Lower gas prices could also bring some relief to budget strapped households.
According to AAA, a gallon of regular is now selling for $3.47 nationally.
It's the first week since February that the national average has fallen below $3.50 a gallon.
"Gas prices are down about $1.52 per gallon since June for savings of $116 per month for American families with two cars,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says.
Inflation pressures do seem to be easing.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed could pull back on its pace of aggressive rate hikes as soon as this month.