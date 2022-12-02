 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...Very High Fire Danger on Friday...

Strong winds out of the south will range between 30 and 40 mph on
Friday, with gusts occasionally in the 45 to 50 mph range. Dry
fuels will be combustible and with the strong wind rapid fire
growth is likely in any outdoor burning environment. There could
be a period of decreasing winds later this evening in advance of a
surging cold front, however by late evening winds will shift out
of the north around 30 to 40 mph, with higher gusts. Burning
outdoors is strongly discouraged through Friday and Friday
evening.

Gas prices and inflation rates drop

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Economic relief may be on the horizon. 

A key measure of consumer prices slowed down in October, according to a report from the Commerce Department released Thursday.

It's a sign that inflation may be cooling and that's good news for your wallet. 

Lower gas prices could also bring some relief to budget strapped households.

According to AAA, a gallon of regular is now selling for $3.47 nationally.

It's the first week since February that the national average has fallen below $3.50 a gallon.

"Gas prices are down about $1.52 per gallon since June for savings of $116 per month for American families with two cars,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says.

Inflation pressures do seem to be easing.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell says the Fed could pull back on its pace of aggressive rate hikes as soon as this month.

