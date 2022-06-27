Gas prices dip just before 4th of July weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gas prices are dipping slightly ahead of the July 4th travel weekend.
According to AAA, the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.64, that is four cents less compared to last week.
St. Joseph saw a drop of three cents per gallon, with an average price at $4.55.
For those planning to travel for the holiday, AAA offers some tips to save money on fuel.
Drive the speed limit, use cruise control when you are able too, minimize air conditioner use, and make sure your tires are properly maintained.