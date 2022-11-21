Gas prices dropping in time for holiday travel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) AAA has good news for those traveling on the roads for the holidays.
The statewide gas price average in Missouri hitting $3.30 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
This decline in gas prices coming in perfect time for holiday traveling and is expected to continue.
"The current statewide average in Missouri is the lowest that we've seen since February," says AAA Public Affairs Specialist Nick Chabarria.
"It's probably not gonna be a question that we see some local stations, depending where you're at in the state, selling gas under $3 a gallon even. It's certainly a welcome change for those that are going to be driving their holiday destinations," Chabarria continues.
AAA suggesting the consistency and lower prices of oil is contributing to this decline in gas prices.
"It's partly because crude oil prices have remained a little bit lower than they have been and it's been fairly consistent over the last several weeks. It's fluctuated quite a bit throughout most of summer when we had those record high prices in June," says Chabarria.
"Now that crude oil is stabilized a bit, we are seeing gas prices starting to come down, but, of course, things can change very quickly," Chabarria continues.
950,000 Missourians are expected to be traveling on the roads for the upcoming holiday, so practicing even the most basic driver safety is pertinent while driving on congested roads.
"We know traffic is going to be increased in some areas. Certainly make sure you're leaving plenty of time. Of course we'd always recommend always wearing your seatbelt never driving distracted," Chabarria says.
"And you know, with the increased traffic, there's going to be more breakdowns and people having issues on the road. So make sure you leave plenty of room for our emergency roadside workers and first responders do their jobs safely over the weekend as well," Chabarria continues.
AAA estimates most traveling will be done between the hours of 11am-8pm on Wednesday.
If you want to avoid the heavy traffic, they encourage leaving as early as possible.