Gas prices reaching highest number in over a decade

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The average price of gas in St. Joseph is $3.64, nearly $0.20 away from breaking a record.
Triple A recently reported the average price of gas in America has now surpassed the $4 mark. Missouri is averaging $3.62.
An employee at a local FastGas location weighs in on what the inflation of gas prices has been like.
"It's a lot of, oh my gosh, how high are we going to get? Or $5 bill doesn't go as far anymore," said Melissa Cox who works at FastGas on Mitchell Avenue.
Cox has seen the price of gas jump $0.40 in just a week.
"We get a phone call from the office and they'll tell us what the gas is going to and we manually change it on our system," said Cox. "Typically, if it's going up, we'll be like hey, go get gas real quick because it's gonna go up."
The current average in St. Joe for gas is $3.664, yesterday, it was $3.640, $3.282 was the $0.40 jump a week ago, $4.057 was the average a month ago and a year ago the average was $2.533.
"We're still in the same wage with higher gas prices," said Cox. "And now that we're coming off the cusp of COVID, everybody's getting wanting to get out and do more things .Rules and things are relaxing, but now they can't because gas prices are keeping them from leaving."
The highest recorded day of gas in St. Joseph was $3.89 in July of 2007.
Many are certain the record will be broken.
"I think it's gonna break. I think we're gonna see $4," said Cox.
Including a Missouri Western economics professor who explains the factors of why the continual increase of gas prices.
"The biggest thing right now is Ukraine, right? So Ukraine's issues with Russia...Russia is one of the main suppliers of oil...Sanctions and things like that from various countries, and that's really leading into the gas prices going up," said Kara Grant, an assistant professor of economics at Missouri Western.
Uncertainty lies ahead for when the increase will come to an end.
"That's the million dollar question," said Grant. "Maybe the Federal Reserve starts raising interest rates, that's usually something they use to try and curb inflation."