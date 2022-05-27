Gas prices rising ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As more people are expected to hit the road this weekend.
Gas prices across the state are hitting record highs.
AAA reports that the statewide average in Missouri is now $4.17.
That is almost $1.50 more than this time last year.
Here in St. Joseph, we are seeing an average of just over $4.
For the last 16 consecutive days, the show-me-state's average price for a gallon of gas set or tied a new record high.
AAA cites numerous factors for the increase in prices including the war in Ukraine and supply chain issues.
“It's not just one single factor that's driving up prices, right now, it's a number of things, you know, and until something changes, prices are going to remain where they're at. So, you know, the main message for drivers is to expect higher than normal gas prices throughout the summer. And those prices do fluctuate as well,” Nick Chabarria from AAA said.
He adds that to find the best prices for gas you can visit triptik.aaa.com or download the AAA app.