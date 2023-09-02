GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium debuts new autonomous stands

(Kansas City, MO) In a Tweet, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium debuted a set of autonomous concession stands for the incoming Chiefs season.
The stands will be located in sections 127 and 223.
During the video, a representative says that you use your debit or credit card to check into the area using the pin pad, grab your desired items, and return to your seats.
They say the area is monitored by 37 cameras that can see what fans grab for a snack.
No official word on when this is debuting for the public, but with the post, it seems to be ready for the NFL season opener on Thursday.