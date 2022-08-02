Gene Field will close temporarily due to bridge replacement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Gene Field will be temporarily closed starting August 8 due to a bridge replacement.
The City of St. Joseph said Gene Field from Ashland Avenue to Indian Trail Drive will be closed for bridge replacement over Northeast Parkway.
Northeast Parkway from Ashland to Northwest Parks will also be closed through traffic.
Detour routes will be posted.
The bridge project and associated roadwork is scheduled to be completed by February 2023.
The project is part of the Bonds for Bridges Program, a voter approved $20 million general obligation bond to repair and replace aging bridges and other transportation infrastructure.