Giving the gift of hope

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today marks the 8th year of Second Harvest participating in “Giving Tuesday.”
People can take part in the national day by donating money or even spreading the word on social media.
On a day, all about giving, staff with Second Harvest say helping people in need with hope is just as important.
"For those individuals that need help when people give to nonprofits, they're not just giving because they want the tax write off. They're giving because they want to help those in need. And not just bring hope, but bring to those individuals what they need whether it's a new coat or it's food or in some cases it might be blood. there's lots of nonprofits in the area so giving to any of them will help those in need," Michelle Fagerstone from Second Harvest Food Bank says.
For those interested in finding a nearby nonprofit to volunteer for you can check out the website greatnonprofits.org.