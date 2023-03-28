"Go St. Joe" drivers take to the picket line

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express got its start in St. Joseph, and ever since, you could say the city hasn't stopped moving, however St. Joe Transit (known as "Go St. Joe") drivers were at a standstill as they took the picket line Monday.
Unhappy with the latest proposed contract set forth by Transit Management of St. Joe, the city and passengers may be forced to standby and wait until a deal can be reached.
The sun was shining Monday morning...but that couldn't fool those on the picket line trying to stay warm, "I am cold but it's worth it. My heart is full of love so it's warming me, but man we've got to fight. They're not budging so we need to work," said one protestor on the line. Another Local Amalgamated Transit Union 847 member said, "We gotta stick together that's what unions are for."
Huddling together to stay warm is exactly what members of Union 847 and seven other local unions and labor organizations did Monday, all in an attempt to make sure the sounds of support and their demands for an increased hourly wage were heard.
"I mean really for a DOT driver that has to have a CDL, Class B, and air breaks and passenger endorsements? You can't hire them, they're not out there, they've been trying for three years to hire drivers and they can't do it. Then, we end up doing overtime and working 12-hour days. We're exhausted from so much overtime," said Gene Ritchheart, President of Local Amalgamated Transit Union 847.
Ritchheart says, "$42,000,000 is sitting in the city's transit fund and a raise wouldn't cost $400,000 a year."
Transit Management of St. Joe facility director, Scott Butcher disagrees, "We understand what they're asking for, but we have to look at the whole package compared to the region, and certainly to what those transit workers make. We have to take everything into account that they're receiving and as stewards of the money for the people of St. Joe, out of that transit fund we hear so much about? We have to make sure we're doing what's right for that fund longterm."
Transit Management of St Joseph and Local 847 have been going back and forth on pay, but union members say in comparison to other cities, St. Joe lands in the bottom 30.
"Bring that document to me, let's look at those, let's look at what that is, let's look at their benefits-do those places have pensions that are positively funded?" said Butcher.
Butcher insists drivers have an advocate in him, but with increased prices at the grocery store, driver's take-home pay is their focus, "Just to be able to go home and not have to worry about where that money is going to pay that bill, that's everything! We work hard out here, we're not just a driver we are defensive drivers. We watch those cars come at us, we take care of people, know these people, we care about them, we don't want to stop, we don't want to strike."
Ritchheart says St. Joe deserves good transit, "I drive in the mornings and most of my early morning passengers are those that need to go to work...then older people that need to go to doctor, need to go to the pharmacy, need to go to the grocery store."
Transit Management of St. Joseph says there is a plan in place for critical routes incase of a strike, but did not detail which routes would be included.